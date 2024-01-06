Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

An American institute expects an attack by Putin's troops on the city of Kupyansk. According to an expert, this risk is low for Kharkiv. The news ticker.

Moscow/Kiev – The Ukraine War is approaching the beginning of the third year of the war. In recent months, the front line between the Ukrainian army and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin's troops has remained largely unchanged. But now, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), new dynamics could be coming to the war.

Danger of attack for Kupyansk: US institute warns of new attack by Russia

According to the ISW, Russian troops may intensify their efforts to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast. The combat units there are therefore less “degraded” than in other parts of eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian officials also emphasized that Russia wants to take both Kupyansk and Borova in the south. According to the ISW, a Russian capture of these cities would push the Ukrainian army from the left bank of the Oskil River, enabling future Russian offensives in the region.

However, according to the ISW, this does not mean that a large-scale offensive along the entire line between Kupyansk and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast is imminent. Ukrainian officials also did not report a sudden and large deployment of Russian troops along the Kupiansk Line, which would indicate a major offensive.

Russian troops on the Ukrainian border: Expert considers attack on Kharkiv to be unlikely

Citing an anonymous source in the Ukrainian military, the British newspaper The Telegraph Most recently reported that Russian troops were preparing for a new offensive near Kharkiv, which could start as early as January 15th. Kupyansk is also located in Kharkiv, in the east of the oblast's capital of the same name. However, according to the ISW, Ukrainian military officials and administrators from Kharkiv Oblast said that, contrary to the newspaper's claims, no change had been noticed in Russian units in the region.

Ukrainian military expert Alexander Kovalenko also gave the all-clear. In order to determine the danger for Kharkiv, one must analyze the Russian troop composition on the border with Ukraine, he wrote in his channel on the short message service Telegram. The main entry points are Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk. The total number of troops there is around 27,000 soldiers. There are 11,500 soldiers in Belgorod alone, said Kovalenko. He pointed to Kharkiv's excellent fortifications and stated that Russia needed at least 60,000 soldiers in Belgorod for an invasion. After all, the Russian army with 45,000 soldiers couldn't even take the small town of Avdiivka in the east. Increasing the number of soldiers in Belgorod quietly and quickly is also “unrealistic”. (bb)