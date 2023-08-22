Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Split

The counter-offensive in the Ukraine war seems to have had little effect. However, according to an analysis, the morale of the Russian troops could drop significantly.

Kyiv – Im Ukraine war the head also plays a major role. Both sides resort to mind games when a new achievement is directly touted as a possible “game changer”. Successes on the battlefield come out in the communications Kyiv or Moscow probably not infrequently a little larger than it corresponds to reality.

Ukraine War: “Morale of Russian Armed Forces Demonstrably Weakened”

How the Ukrainian troops get into the heads of their Russian adversaries in the course of their counter-offensive, which is no coincidence that it was announced at length Report by the often cited US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). It states: “The Ukrainian attacks on the Russian areas behind the frontline have been shown to weaken the morale of Russian forces in Ukraine, which could endanger the stability of Russian defenses in several critical areas of the frontline.”

The declining morale is therefore mainly in the Russian units in the south of the Ukraine determine. And that has serious consequences, because if a unit under pressure fails, the morale problems would quickly worsen and spread to the other Russian front-line units. This could lead to panic and significantly reduce the combat effectiveness of the invaders.

Air raid: A Ukrainian soldier watches the launch of a missile. © IMAGO / Ukrinform



Morale of Russian troops: “Probably not enough reserves to replace units quickly”

If a Russian front line were destroyed, other defenses would also be endangered. At the same time, the Ukrainian troops would have the opportunity to exploit this vulnerability. At the same time, the ISW emphasizes: “The Russian armed forces probably also lack the necessary reserves to quickly replace a destroyed unit.” That is why maintaining morale is essential.

However, the question of morale is only relevant if the Ukrainians choose this in the armed forces Russia break and then exploit the weakness. On the other hand, it would not matter if the Russian troops did not collapse under the pressure. Although this cannot be predicted, the Ukrainian units would increase the probability with their actions.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Putin troops in Ukraine: According to military bloggers, privates are deployed as commanders

Also referenced in another part of the analysis on a Telegram message by Russian military blogger and journalist Yuri Kotenok. He complained about the lack of personnel among the troops – so there would be a lack of officers in some units. “Like in World War II, privates are the commanders of the companies,” he grumbles.

At the same time, Kotenok joins the critics of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov: “With the heroic deed and blood of a Russian soldier, we forget the stupidity and failure of others, including the military leaders.” The troops would need fresh forces, ” the fatigue is great”.

Make it into the heads of Russian soldiers: This undated picture shows fighters of the Ukrainian armed forces taking a break. © IMAGO / Ukrinform



Ukraine and the Counteroffensive: According to executives, better trained and equipped than ever

Meanwhile come in a detailed article of New York Times Ukrainian military to speak, whose statements are likely to further afflict their opponents. Accordingly, the leaders have emphasized that their units are better trained and equipped than ever before in this war – thanks to aid from the West.

It was practiced how the ranks are replenished after losses – during the fight, mind you. In addition, all units have increased in terms of professionalism and the number of soldiers.

According to the commanders, the Russian forces were – at least according to their impressions – in worse physical condition than their units. “They are in a very poor state of equipment and personnel compared to when the war began,” the deputy battalion commander of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade, whose name is given only as Tysen, according to military logs, is quoted as saying.

“Ukrainian armed forces are tactically breaking through their defenses with cunning and Western equipment,” emphasizes the 30-year-old and assures: “Success is only a matter of time.” A sentence that should boost morale in their own ranks.

Artillery fire: As here, fighting has been going on for months for the now completely destroyed city of Bakhmut. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



Ukraine’s counter-offensive: “Russians cannot constantly maintain combat readiness”

Colonel Dmytro Lysiuk, commander of the 128th Mountain Infantry Brigade, emphasizes how much the US-supplied cluster munitions are helping. This arrived in mid-July: “During this time we destroyed a lot of enemy artillery. If there were 20 enemy guns in action before, there are now between two and four.” There are also signs that the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin dispatched Russians “cannot maintain constant combat readiness”.

The Ukrainians, on the other hand, have a special motivation – after all, it’s about their own country. The deputy battalion commander of the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade, named only Kherson, clarifies: “It doesn’t matter how long it takes. It would be great if it ends in a week. If it takes longer, we have no choice.” In terms of motivation, too, Ukraine is probably ahead. (mg)