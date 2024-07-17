Former US President Donald Trump made his first post-attack appearance at the Republican convention, which began on Monday (15) | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Wednesday (17) the opening of an investigation into the Secret Service for the way it handled the security of former president and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump.

In a brief post on its website, the inspector general’s office announced the investigation to “evaluate the U.S. Secret Service’s process for securing former President Trump’s campaign event on July 13, 2024.”

The inspector general is responsible for independently overseeing DHS, to which the Secret Service reports.

Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet during a rally held on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The shooter, a 20-year-old man who was later killed, fired from the roof of a building near the security perimeter after several witnesses saw him and alerted authorities to his suspicious presence.

The attack called into question the work of the Secret Service and its director, Kimberly Cheatle.

The DHS inspector general’s investigation is one of those that the Joe Biden administration has announced into the episode, among which there will also be an independent investigation.