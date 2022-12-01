US inflation slows down. Powell: “It is possible to reduce the pace of the rate hike as early as December”

The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warns that the fight against inflation is far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how much to raise rates and for how long. “It makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate hikes, as we are getting close to the level of tightening sufficient to reduce inflation. The time to moderate the pace of rate hikes could come as early as the December meeting.” said Powell, speaking at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

“It is probable that to restore price stability it will be necessary to maintain a restrictive policy for some time. History advises us against easing monetary policy prematurely. We will stay on course until the job is done,” Powell added, noting that even as some data indicates that inflation is slowing, “we have a long way to go to restore price stability.”

“Despite tightening policies and slowing growth over the past year, we did not see clear progress in slowing inflation last year,” he concluded. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it remains “very plausible” that the US economy will reach a soft landing, despite a series of aggressive moves to cool demand and drive prices down. “I still believe there is a path to a soft or near soft landinghe said at an event in Washington, referring to a scenario in which unemployment rises but the US avoids a major recession.

Subscribe to the newsletter

