AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 10/08/2024 – 17:02

Inflation in the United States remains “uncomfortably” above the Federal Reserve’s target despite progress made in recent months, a senior official at the institution said on Saturday (10).

“The progress in reducing inflation in May and June is a positive development,” Michelle Bowman, a member of the Fed’s board of governors, said at a conference in Colorado Springs, according to previously written remarks. “But inflation remains uncomfortably above the board’s 2% target,” she added.

Over the past 12 months, the US central bank has kept interest rates at their highest level in two decades to try to return inflation to its long-term target of 2%, after the price surge recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge stands at 2.5% over 12 months, well below its peak reached in 2022, while the U.S. economy continues to grow and the labor market has seen some weakness in job creation.

In this context, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested at the end of July a first interest rate cut in September, if economic data continues to arrive as expected.

But some Fed officials have been more cautious than others about considering rate cuts.

Despite the “upside risks,” Governor Bowman said she still expects inflation to moderate in the coming months, but cautioned policymakers to be patient “and avoid undermining continued progress in reducing inflation by overreacting to a single piece of data.”