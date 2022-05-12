US president says he trusts the Fed to control prices

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (May 11, 2022) that inflation in the country is “unacceptably high”. The Democrat said he trusts that the Fed (Federal Reserve, the country’s Central Bank) will be able to control the rise in prices.

“I believe we’ve built a strong economy and labor market, and I agree with what Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week: that the number one threat to that force is inflation. I’m confident the Fed will do its job with that in mind.,” Biden declared in note.

The country announced on Wednesday that the Inflation rose 0.3% in April and reached 8.3% in the 12-month period. It is the highest value since 1981. In comparison with April 2021, it fell by 0.2 percentage points.

“In addition to [trabalho] Fed, my inflation plan is focused on reducing the costs that households face and lowering the federal deficit,” Biden said.

“I’m traveling to Illinois [Estado norte-americano] to talk to farmers about what else we can do to reduce their costs and help them produce more, lowering the price of food for Americans and around the world”, said the US president.

“Fighting global supply chain issues related to the pandemic and rising prices [causados] per [Vladimir] Putin will continue every day.” Biden said, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US inflation was driven by the energy and food sectors. Energy costs have increased by 30.3% in the last 12 months – although the index has fallen by 2.7% from March to April. Food products rose 0.9% in November and 9.4% in 12 months. This was the 17th consecutive monthly increase.

Biden criticized GOP congressmen. “Congressional Republicans talk about inflation, but their only plan is to raise taxes on working families, taking even more money out of their pockets.,” said the Democrat.

“If they’re serious about inflation, they should send me the bipartisan innovation bill to bolster our supply chains (…), along with legislation that cuts costs and narrows the deficit, lowering families’ drug and utility bills. and restoring justice to our tax code.”