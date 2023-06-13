AFPi

06/13/2023 – 12:25

The rise in inflation in the United States slowed further in the month of May, the Department of Labor said on Tuesday (13), in an encouraging sign for policymakers seeking to contain the rise in prices for consumers.

According to the statement, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key indicator of US inflation, rose 4% compared to the same month in 2022, in line with analysts’ expectations and below the 4.9% increase in April.

This result puts inflation at its lowest level in almost two years and less than halfway from the peak record of 9.1% reached in mid-2022.

The data is released on the eve of the start of a two-day meeting, in which the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank) American will make an assessment of the indices that will influence its decision to change interest rates.

The Fed has pursued an aggressive rate-raising strategy, raising the benchmark rate 10 times in a row since the start of last year, but is expected to take a break from that policy this week.

Analysts caution that Fed policymakers are likely to wait for a more subdued trend of inflation to slow before halting rate hikes.

In the month of May, the American CPI rose 0.1% in May, against 0.4% in April, according to the Department of Labor.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, reached 5.3% over the past 12 months.

“The index of the housing item was the one that most contributed to the monthly increase of all items, followed by used cars and trucks”, detailed the Department.























