New York resident with shopping bags: Index last month fell short of a 40-year record set in June thanks largely to falling gas prices | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Inflation in the United States came to a halt in July, when it was 8.5% in the 12-month period, six tenths of a percentage point below the level recorded in June, according to data released this Wednesday (10) by the Office of Statistics. Labor (BLS).

The evolution of prices in relation to the previous month was stable, thanks mainly to the drop in gasoline prices (-7.7% in July). Energy prices fell 4.6% together last month in the United States, but while gasoline and gas prices declined, electricity prices rose. Another high was registered in food prices (1.1%) in the period.

Underlying inflation, which measures the evolution of consumer prices without considering those of food and energy – the most volatile -, was 5.9% in the accumulated in 12 months and 0.3% only in the comparison with June.

The fall in the inflation rate in the United States – which in June had reached its highest level in 40 years – gives a boost to the American economy, which at the end of July entered what experts consider to be a technical recession, after completing two quarters. followed by falls in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).