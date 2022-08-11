US inflation lower than expected, the comment by Federico Vetrella, IG Italia’s Market Strategist

The US inflationary pressures for the month of July, they fell to + 8.5% year on year, more than the consensus forecasts which estimated a value of + 8.7% yoy. The figure therefore indicates a clear decline in inflation compared to the June value steady at + 9.1% yoy.

However, however, inflation at + 8.5% yoy remains high – at the highest levels in 40 years – and far from the 2% yoy target set by the Federal Reserve.

Also the Core index (which excludes volatile food and energy baskets from the calculation) showed a stable structure at + 5.9% yoy – the same as in June – surprising the market which expected an increase in July to + 6.1% y / y.

The decrease is mainly attributable to cooling of oil prices in July where black gold hit its lowest since last February in the wake of pessimistic expectations regarding future demand and the closure of activities in China (a major importer of raw materials) due to a resumption of Covid-19 cases .

Furthermore, in light of last Friday’s labor market data, Non-Farm Payrolls at 528k in July and unemployment down to pre-pandemic level of 3.5%there is another demonstration that a large component of price growth is due to commodities alone, despite the fact that the US economy remains overheated and close to full employment.

The effects on the markets

The Stock exchanges rejoice after the publication of the data with Wall Street which shows a marked rise at the opening of the session thanks to expectations of a reduction in the probability of a recession in the short term. The Nasdaq shows an appreciation of + 2% while the S&P 500 is up by 1.7%.

Indeed, the markets are pricing in a renormalization of monetary policy Federal Reserve which – according to their expectations – could lower interest rates in the medium term or raise them less than expected in the short term.

However, the matter is far more complicated. The governor of the Federal ReserveJerome Powell, said in recent weeks that the central bank will have to see “a significant drop in inflation” before it can act on rates by lowering them.

Despite this, the peak in rising inflationary pressures it may indeed have already been achieved thanks to the sharp drop in commodity prices, especially energy ones such as oil which are an important component in calculating inflation.

The effects on the EUR / USD exchange rate

The Eur / USd pair also triggers higher, hitting a high of 1.0346, a change of + 1% in less than 15 minutes. The Eurodollar therefore peaked for about a month even if it then stabilized at the level of 1.0309. The upward movement is certainly an important signal for the greenback as the dollar’s weakness in the past month had intensified (even against other currencies such as the JPY).

Forecasts

The positive data on US inflation is certainly encouraging for the markets which will expect further drops in the coming months. However, it is still too early to say that inflationary pressures have started a real downtrend as many other difficult forecast variables have to be considered.

Despite this, if a decline in US inflation were to be detected in the coming months, the market would certainly expect a revision of the monetary policy of the Fed at least with a much “softer” rate hike (50 bps) compared to the 75 basis points envisaged by the consensus.

In the wake of this, the market now also expects a reduction in the level of interest rates at the end of the year with consensus expectations which fell to 3.4% compared to the previous 3.6%.

* Market Strategist of IG Italia

