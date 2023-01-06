WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell more-than-expected in November amid a sharp decline in aircraft orders, while higher borrowing costs cooled demand for other goods.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that factory orders fell 1.8%, after rising 0.4% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders falling 0.8%. Orders rose 12.2% year-on-year in November.

The Federal Reserve’s fastest rate hike cycle since the 1980s, as the central bank grapples with inflation, is dampening demand for goods, which are normally bought on credit. Americans are also shifting spending from goods to services as the country moves into a post-pandemic era.

The drop in industrial orders was driven by a 6.3% drop in orders for transport equipment, which followed a 1.9% rise in October. Transport equipment orders were hurt by a 36.4% drop in civil aircraft orders.

