US industry ramped up production more significantly than expected in January. The companies produced 1.0 percent more than in the previous month, as the central bank announced in Washington on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had only expected an increase of 0.7 percent. Overall production – in addition to traditional industry, utilities and mining are also taken into account – grew by 0.9 percent at the start of the year, almost twice as much as expected.

rtr