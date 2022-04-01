WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly slowed in March as tightening supply chains continued to push up input prices, but factories increased hiring.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Friday that its national industrial activity index fell to 57.1 last month from 58.6 in February.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise to 59.0.

The slowdown in the industry also reflects a shift in spending back to services amid the drop in Covid-19 infections.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)

