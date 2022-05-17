Industrial production in the United States rose 1.1% in April compared to March, marking the fourth consecutive month of gains, according to a survey released this Tuesday, 17, by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank). The result surpassed the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwhich predicted a rise of 0.5% last month.

US industrial capacity utilization rose to 79% in April, also above the market consensus of 78.6%.

The March figure was revised down slightly from 78.3% to 78.2%.

