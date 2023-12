The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the US manufacturing sector, prepared by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) in Chicago, fell from 55.8 in November to 46.9 in December, according to research released this Friday, 29th, by ISM. This month's result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a decline to 50. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.



