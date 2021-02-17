WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Rose American factories production More than expected in January, despite pressure on car production due to a shortage of semiconductors, indicating a solid recovery in the manufacturing sector.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that production in the manufacturing sector rose 1 percent last month, after increasing 0.9 percent in December. This was the ninth consecutive monthly increase in factory production.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected production in the sector to increase by 0.7 percent in January.

The sector, which contributes 11.9 percent of the US economy, has strengthened after the pandemic forced Americans to spend their homes, shifting demand towards household goods, rather than services such as travel and hotel.

The Fed report showed production of cars and components fell 0.7 percent in January. A shortage of semiconductors is hampering production at auto plants. Car production in December fell 0.2 percent. Excluding cars, production in the manufacturing sector increased by 1 percent.