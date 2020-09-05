In the United States, a Nevada federal jury has formally charged Russian citizen Yegor Kryuchkov with an attempt to organize a cybercrime. This was reported by RBC.

According to the investigation, 27-year-old Kryuchkov and his accomplices planned to inject malware into Tesla’s computer network. To do this, Kryuchkov tried to bribe an employee of the company Elon Musk for the production of electric vehicles in the state of Nevada. He promised to pay the employee one million dollars. The cybercriminals intended to use the stolen information for blackmail.

Kryuchkov entered the United States with a Russian passport and tourist visa. After being contacted by the FBI, Kryuchkov left Reno, Nevada, for Los Angeles. He asked a friend to buy a plane ticket for him while trying to fly out of the country.