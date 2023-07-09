India has a long history of post-colonial distrust of alliances. But also theShe has been worried about China for a long time, at least since the border war between the two countries in 1962 in the Himalayas.

After the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in 2001US and India began two decades of “parallel diplomacy” through conversations between former diplomats who had close contact with members of the respective governments.

Indian participants shared concerns with Americans about al Qaeda and other extremist threats in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but they also made it clear that they questioned the tendency of Americans to think of India and Pakistan as being “hyphenated”. They were also concerned about China, but wanted to maintain a semblance of good relations (and access to its market).

When at the beginning of this century the growth of China far exceeded that of India, its representatives in parallel diplomacy were concerned not only about China’s support for Pakistan, but also about its growing global power in general.

As one Indian strategist said: “We have decided that we dislike you less than China”; and this was long before the 2020 skirmish over the disputed border in the Himalayas, in which twenty Indian soldiers were killed.

Since then, the alignment between India and the US has strengthened considerably. A decade ago, to the meetings of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) among American, Indian, Japanese and Australian diplomats they were not given much importance; they are now a highly publicized event taking place at a level of heads of state.

But this order of things is very different from an alliance. India still imports more than half its weapons from Russia, is a sanctioned buyer of Russian oil (along with China), and often votes against the US at the UN.

In fact, still refuses to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukrainejust as he did not condemn the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. His highest priorities are not to lose access to weapons and oil and not to push Russia closer to China.

In that sense, the importance of India is on the rise. It recently overtook China as the world’s most populous country. While India’s population grew to 1.4 billion people, China has been in demographic decline and its labor force is already past its maximum. Furthermore, India’s economy is on track to grow by 6% this year (faster than China’s), making it the fifth largest economy in the world.

With a huge population, nuclear weapons, a large military, a growing workforce, a highly educated elite, an entrepreneurial culture, and ties to a large and influential diaspora, India will continue to be an important factor in the global balance of power.

But let’s not delude ourselves. India alone cannot counterbalance China, whose development began much earlier. The Chinese economy is still about five times bigger, and in India there is still a lot of poverty. Of India’s 900 million people of working age, just under half are in the labor force, and more than a third of women are illiterate.

Despite the selective commercial decoupling in key strategic sectors, India still does not want to give up the Chinese market. While a member of the Quad, it is also part of the Shanghai Organization for Cooperation and participates in the regular meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Although he no longer talks about non-alignment, he is also not interested in restrictive alliances. According to the basic logic of balance of power politics, India and the United States seem destined not for marriage, but for a long cohabitation which may only last as long as both countries remain concerned about China.

