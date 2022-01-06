TOKYO (Reuters) – US military bases in Japan introduced tougher health control measures on Thursday after the Japanese government expressed grave concern over an outbreak of new Covid-19 infections at facilities and called for restrictions on the US personnel movement.

Three prefectures that house US bases have called for additional measures from the Japanese government as the country faces a sixth wave of coronavirus infections, with some places recording the highest numbers of cases in several months. One official blamed the US military for spreading the Ômicron variant.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that a decision on possible additional measures would be taken on Friday, after consultation with experts.

The US Armed Forces in Japan said that due to an increase in Covid-19 cases at facilities and across Japan, it was establishing stricter sanitary measures, including requiring the military to wear masks outside the base and to conduct more tests. rigorous.

“The mitigation measures we have instituted…are intended to protect the readiness of our force, the well-being of our families and the health of Japan’s citizens,” the military said in a statement. “We recognize that we all have a role to play in keeping our communities safe”

More than 100,000 members of the US Armed Forces, dependents and contractors are stationed in Japan.

Previously, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi had already asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to impose restrictions on the US military leaving its bases, Japanese Cabinet Chief Secretary Hirokazu told reporters Matsuno.

Matsuno said Japan was “gravely concerned” about Covid-19 infections at US bases.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, Elaine Lies and Kiyoshi Takenaka)

