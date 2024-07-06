RIA Novosti: US purchased uranium from Russia in May for $209.5 million

The United States has increased its purchases of enriched uranium from Russia, according to RIA News.

Thus, in May, the United States purchased more than 91 tons of uranium from Russia for $209.5 million. According to the agency, this figure was the highest since March 2023.

Washington also purchased enriched uranium from Beijing. After four months of no deliveries, the United States and China agreed to sell uranium worth more than $323 million. The United States also purchased uranium from France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, and Belgium.