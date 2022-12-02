The United States included this Friday (2) Cuba and Nicaragua in its list of countries that systematically violate religious freedom, which could lead to sanctions against these nations.

On the list of Countries of Special Concern, drawn up annually by the US State Department, China, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan reappear this year.

The inclusion of Cuba and Nicaragua is another step in the deterioration of relations between the Joe Biden government and the dictators Miguel Díaz-Canel, from Havana, and Daniel Ortega, from Managua.

In the second level of concern, the United States placed Algeria, Central African Republic, Comoros and Vietnam.

The list of organizations that violate religious freedom includes, among others, the terrorist groups Al Shabab, Boko Haram and Islamic State (IS), as well as the Taliban, Yemen’s Houthis and the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.

The International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 requires the US government to compile an annual list of countries around the world that commit “grave violations of religious freedom,” such as torture, detention, and enforced disappearance of people because of their beliefs.

Countries included in the list are subject to possible sanctions, such as cancellation of scientific and cultural exchanges, suspension of development assistance, blocking of loans or restrictions on exports.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised in a statement that his country “will not stand idly by” in the face of religious persecution.

In this regard, Blinken opined that repression against people for their beliefs “sows division and undermines political and economic stability and peace.”

“We will continue to carefully monitor religious freedom around the world, defending those who suffer persecution and discrimination,” said the US Secretary of State.