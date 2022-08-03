US, strong job market but slightly slowing in June

For the first time after seven months of growth, the American job market stops and slows. In fact, in June, jobs in the United States, according to data announced by the Federal Statistics Office, fell to 5.4% . Applications for employment fell from over 11 million in June to around 10.5 million. However, the unemployment rate remained stable, at an enviable 3.6%. Despite this, the number of vacancies in June (however high) recorded the largest monthly decrease in twenty years now. The biggest drops were recorded in the “retail” sector, where there was a critical increase in inventories by companies, in the leisure and catering sectors, heavily affected by the lack of jobs in the post-pandemic.

USA, a slowed but still strong and very lively labor market

In any case, the American labor market is, in absolute terms, still very strong. In June, there were double the number of job opportunities with rising wages and increased incentives to attract staff. Layoffs are at an all-time low with an agile and lively job market. As in other countries of the world, American entrepreneurs, after the pandemic (last 18 months) have had to face a severe shortage of manpower. Aided by the strong recovery (GDP grew by 6% in 2021) last year, workers take advantage of the moment to obtain better wage or hour conditions, as well as health or pension benefits.

Usa, “Great Resignation” on the market

This “anomalous” situation between supply and demand is the real cause of the so-called “Great Resignation”, with 4.2 million workers who knotted their resignations. On the other hand, the number of layoffs, 1.3 million in June, is very low, especially when compared with the onset of the pandemic. With inflation at an all-time high (9.1% in June), the slowdown in the labor market would be worrying. According to analysts, the July employment data should show a calmer and more stable market than in previous months, with a disproportion between supply and demand.

