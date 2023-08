How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The US State Department announced on Tuesday (22) that it will apply visa restrictions to several Chinese regime officials in response to the practice of “forced assimilation” of Tibetan children in state-run boarding schools.

Although the department has not released details or the names of officials who will be affected by the decision, it demonstrates the growing concern of Americans with the situation of the violation of the rights of Tibetans by the regime of Xi Jinping.

The note signed by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, states that the authorities who run these orphanages are forcing more than 1 million Tibetan children to abandon their cultural, linguistic and religious traditions in favor of the dominant Chinese culture.

Blinken strongly urged China’s authorities to stop such coercion. In addition, he also called for an end to repressive policies that seek to eliminate Tibet’s unique cultural and identity characteristics.

Tibet has been under Chinese control since 1951, when Chinese troops took control of the region in what China describes as a “peaceful liberation”.

China claims that it defends and protects the rights of all ethnic minority cultures on its territory. According to the Chinese constitution, these groups are free to use and develop their own languages, both spoken and written. In practice, however, this has not happened.

UN reports have warned that some programs presented as volunteers are being used to “control and politically indoctrinate Tibetans”, including the opening of training centers where they are not allowed to use their language and where they are encouraged not to express their religious identity. (With information from the EFE Agency)