The United States announced on Friday (13) a new round of sanctions against Russian state media, accused of leading a fundraising campaign to buy weapons for Russian troops in Ukraine and of trying to influence Moldova’s upcoming presidential election.

Last week, the State Department imposed financial sanctions on broadcaster RT for allegedly trying to interfere in the November 5 US election and today singled it out for allegedly carrying out covert operations to destabilize democracy around the world.

Specifically, the ministry blocked the assets of the Russian state news agency Rossiya Segodnya and its general director, Dimitry Kiselev, as well as TV Novosti, which controls the RT network.

“The United States respects and defends freedom of expression, even when it comes to media outlets that disseminate government propaganda. But we will not stand by while RT and other actors covertly support Russia’s malign activities,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference.

According to US intelligence, RT’s deputy editor-in-chief and Sputnik’s international broadcasting director Anton Anisimov is leading an online fundraising platform to provide material support to Russian troops in Ukraine, such as snipers, bulletproof vests and drones, some of which are sourced from China.

The Biden administration also believes that Russian state media is coordinating directly with the Kremlin to influence Moldova’s October elections, with the aim of fomenting violent protests in the country if a pro-Russian candidate does not win.

The State Department alleges that RT incorporated a cyber unit linked to Russian intelligence in 2023 to collect information from around the world to transmit it to the Kremlin and influence different events, in addition to accusing Russia of using covert means to spread its propaganda in Africa, Europe and Latin America.

The head of US diplomacy also announced that the United States, together with the United Kingdom and Canada, will launch a diplomatic campaign to alert governments around the world about the workings of the “Russian disinformation machine”.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão