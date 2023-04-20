The United States imposed sanctions on Wednesday (19) against three Nicaraguan judges for having stripped citizenship of more than 300 opponents of the Central American country’s dictator, Daniel Ortega.

Among those who lost their citizenship are 222 political prisoners who were banned from the country and sent to the US in February, including prominent opposition figures such as Felix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastian Chamorro.

Judge Octavio Rothschuh, of the First Court of Criminal Appeal of Managua, Judge Ernesto Rodríguez, of the Court of Appeal of Managua, and Judge Nadia Tardencilla, of the Second District Court of First Instance of Managua, were targeted by the sanctions applied by the Department of American Treasure.

“We will continue to use the diplomatic and economic instruments at our disposal to ensure accountability for abuses by the Ortega-Murillo regime,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The head of US diplomacy also demanded that Ortega’s government “immediately and unconditionally release” Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who refused to be banished from his country in February.

According to the US Treasury Department, Rothschuh announced the decision to banish the 222 Nicaraguan prisoners; Rodríguez stripped the nationality of another 94, including journalists, activists and clergy; and Tardencilla stripped Bishop Álvarez of his nationality, after convicting him of treason.

“The Ortega regime continues to engage in anti-democratic actions, persecuting figures with more voice within the opposition in Nicaragua, including through its judicial system,” denounced Brian Nelson, Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

As a result of Wednesday’s action, all US properties of those sanctioned are blocked and economic and commercial transactions with them are prohibited.