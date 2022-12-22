US adds shipping-related Russian companies to sanctions list

The United States has updated the sanctions list and added 10 Russian companies associated with shipping to it. This is stated in a post published on website American Treasury.

The restrictions included, in particular, the Research Institute of Marine Engineering, the Agat Morinformsystem concern and Marine Navigation Systems JSC, as well as the Prometheus Research Institute of the Kurchatov Institute, the Elektropribor concern and the Institute of Oceanology.

Earlier in December, the US Department of Commerce imposed sanctions against nine more Russian companies due to difficulties with their verification. The document lists Alliance Electronics Group, Business Security Academy, Ampika Pumps, Intercom and Nuklin, the FSUE Rosmorport Far East Basin Branch, the Special Design Bureau of the Institute of Radio Engineering and Electronics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, VIP technology” and “Tavrida microelectronics”.

Adding to the sanctions list in the department was associated with suspicions of the possible involvement of these companies in actions “contrary to national security or US foreign policy.”