Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

In Iran, protesters gathered at the cemetery where Mahsa Amini was buried. Meanwhile, Washington imposed new sanctions on Tehran. The news ticker.

United States impose new sanctions : Washington targets top Iranian officials.

impose : Washington targets top Iranian officials. This News ticker to the protests in Iran is continuously updated.

Munich — Despite all the warnings from the security authorities, the demonstrations in Iran continue. After the death of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini at the hands of the “moral police” and the violence against demonstrators, the situation escalated further. The street protests spread. Also on Wednesday (October 26) there were demonstrations against the Iranian government in Tehran and the religious leadership.

A large group of protesters gathered in the town of Saqqez and marched to the cemetery where young Mahsa Amini was buried. This was reported by the Persian news channel “Iran International” based in London. On the 40th day of her death, they shouted slogans like “Death to the dictator”, “Women, life, freedom” and “Sayed Ali will be overthrown this year”. In order to prevent larger gatherings, Iranian security forces apparently blocked the roads between Saqqez and other cities.

Larger demonstrations also took place in Tabriz and Najafabad. Students from Najafabad University trampled on a photo of supreme religious leader Sayed Ali Khamanei. In the Tehran district of Sadeghiyeh, the demonstrators shouted: “This is the year of blood, Sayed Ali will disappear.” In the capital, security forces also used tear gas against a demonstration by doctors. The doctors demonstrated against the presence of security forces in the clinics, where participants in the protests are also treated.

Eyewitnesses confirmed a massive presence of police officers and checks on the main streets in Tehran. Many shops remained closed for fear of riots. The situation in Tehran was tense. In many places, demonstrators shouted slogans directed against the Islamic Republic. In the north of the metropolis, many women were seen without the obligatory headscarf, as eyewitnesses reported.

US imposes new sanctions targeting top Iranian officials

Meanwhile, the United States has imposed new sanctions on the country’s leadership for the brutal crackdown on the nationwide protests in Iran. According to the US Treasury Department, the new US sanctions are aimed at the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and his deputy, high-ranking officials such as the director of the notorious Ewin prison in the capital Tehran and members of the secret service.

The US accuses them of overseeing organizations involved in the violent crackdown on protests and killings, including of children. As a result of the sanctions, any assets in the US of those affected will be frozen. Doing business with them is prohibited for US citizens. (bb/dpa)