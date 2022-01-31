Home page politics

Aung San Suu Kyi, then Prime Minister of Myanmar, has since been sentenced to several years in prison. (Archive image) © Michaela Øíhová/CTK/dpa

A year after the coup in Myanmar, the US imposed new sanctions on supporters of the local military leadership. US President Biden speaks of “unspeakable violence” against the population.

Washington – On the first anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, the United States has imposed new sanctions on members of the judiciary and supporters of the military leadership there. Seven people and two institutions were affected, the Treasury Department said on Monday in Washington.

Among them are two high-ranking members of the judicial system who have pushed ahead with the criminal prosecution against the ousted Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Any assets of those affected in the US will be frozen, and US citizens are prohibited from doing business with them.

Other countries announce sanctions

US President Joe Biden spoke of “unspeakable violence against the civilian population, including children”. He called for the release of all those unjustly imprisoned. The British government, which claims to have coordinated with the United States and Canada, also announced new sanctions against three members of the military leadership for the anniversary. In addition to freezing possible assets, this also includes travel bans.

The coup in the Southeast Asian country marks the first anniversary this Tuesday. The former Burma has since descended into chaos and violence. The generals ousted the democratically elected Prime Minister Suu Kyi and have ruled with an iron fist ever since. The 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner is under house arrest and has since been sentenced to several years in prison. dpa