The US Treasury expanded the sanctions list to include 13 Russians and 36 Russian organizations. Full list published on the US Treasury website.

The founder and CEO of PhosAgro, Guryev’s father and son, Andrey Melnichenko, former member of the board of directors of Eurochem, Alexander Ponomarenko, former member of the board of directors of Sheremetyevo Airport, Viktor Rashnikov, chairman of the board of directors of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK), were under sanctions, Dmitry Pumpyansky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pipe Metallurgical Company (TMK), reports the TV channel “360“.

The United States has blacklisted four employees of the administrations of the liberated territories of Ukraine. It included the head of the military-civilian administration of Mariupol Konstantin Ivashchenko, the head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo and his deputy Kirill Stremousov, as well as the chairman of the government of the Kherson region Sergey Eliseev.

Among the organizations that fell under the sanctions, PJSC “Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works” and a number of structures affiliated with it, including the Turkish plant MMK, the State Transport Leasing Corporation and the Skolkovo Fund, writes RIAMO.

In addition, the sanction measures affected two yachts allegedly associated with Russian individuals, the TV channel reports.Star“.

On August 2, it also became known that the United States imposed visa restrictions on 893 officials from Russia, including members of the Federation Council and the military, reports NSN. Similar sanctions were imposed on 31 foreigners who supported the annexation of Crimea to Russia.

Earlier in the day, Canada expanded its anti-Russian sanctions list. 43 people and 17 defense companies from the Russian Federation fell under the restrictions, according to the website. aif.ru.

On July 29, the United States included two more Russians and four organizations from the Russian Federation in the list of sanctions.

On June 28, Washington imposed visa restrictions on 500 Russian military and officials. At the same time, the United States again expanded the sanctions list for Russia, including 57 more Russians and more than 100 organizations.

On June 22, the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price, said that the United States intends to continue pressure on Russia until the end of Moscow’s special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass.

The Russian side, in response to the actions of the United States on June 6, added 61 citizens of the United States to its stop list, including major leaders and officials of the State Department.

Western countries began to tighten sanctions against Russia in response to a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, which began on February 24. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decrees.

