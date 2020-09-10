America imposed sanctions on three Russians and a Ukrainian as a consequence of interference within the American elections. About it reported on the web site of the US Treasury.

The blacklist included Russian residents Anton Andreev, Daria Aslanova and Artem Lifshits, in addition to the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Derkach, who beforehand revealed recordings of conversations, presumably with the participation of former US Vice President Joe Biden and the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.