The United States has imposed sanctions against Russian organizations and ships participating in the Nord Stream 2 project. It is reported by RIA News citing the US Treasury Department.

It is clarified that the organizations “Marine Rescue Service”, “Mortransservice”, Samara “Heat and Power Property Fund”, as well as a number of vessels, including “Akademik Chersky”, “Baltic Researcher”, “Spasatel Karev”, “Yuri Topchev” are included in the sanctions lists ” other.

On May 20, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the White House had acknowledged its inability to halt construction of the pipeline. According to her, the new American administration cannot stop the almost completed construction in another country. At the same time, she stressed that Washington still considers Nord Stream 2 to be a bad idea and a “bad plan”.

Earlier, the US State Department confirmed the waiver of sanctions against Nord Stream 2. “It is in the national interest of the United States to suspend the implementation of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, its head Matthias Warnig and corporate employees of Nord Stream 2 AG,” explained the head of the department Anthony Blinken.

Initially, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was to be commissioned in 2019. However, due to restrictions imposed by the United States, construction participants began to withdraw from the project.