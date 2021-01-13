Washington has imposed sanctions on a coronavirus vaccine developer in Tehran. About this in Twitter wrote the adviser to the Minister of Health of Iran, Alireza Wahabzadeh.

“The vaccine is out of politics. However, if a country declares that it will not buy a vaccine from the United States, but intends to produce it itself, then sanctions are imposed on the research enterprise, ”he explained.

January 13 USA introduced sanctions against two people and 16 organizations. In particular, the restrictions will apply against Iran Combine Manufacturing Co., Quds Razavi Mines Co., Razavi Oil And Gas Development Co., Tadbir Drilling Development Company and other companies from various fields.

In December 2020, the United States agreed to unblock Iran’s assets to purchase the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdulnasser Hemmati, the Americans themselves imposed sanctions on all banks in the country.

However, later, the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, said that the import of drugs into the country was prohibited. Now Iran is independently developing vaccines against coronavirus. The first is expected in the spring, and another two or three drugs are planned to be produced by the summer.

This controversy is caused by a brewing dispute among the Iranian authorities. Some of them consider it permissible to purchase foreign vaccines, but another part – mainly among members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – is afraid to use other people’s drugs.