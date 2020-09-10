America imposed sanctions in opposition to three Russians and one Ukrainian citizen. Based on the Ministry of Finance, the checklist consists of: Anton Andreev, Daria Aslanova, Artem Lifshits, in addition to non-factional deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Derkach.

As writes TASSAmerica believes the sanctioned residents are concerned in alleged cyberattacks and interference in American elections.

Be aware that on the finish of Could this yr, the non-factional deputy of the Rada, Andriy Derkach, launched the recordings of phone conversations of the previous President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko with the Vice President of the US Joseph Biden. Later, Derkach launched new audio recordings wherein the previous president allegedly discusses home political affairs in Ukraine with Biden.

Earlier, the director of the US Nationwide Heart for Counterintelligence and Safety, William Evanina, mentioned that the Russian authorities “are utilizing numerous measures” to denigrate former US Vice President Joe Biden. For instance, the pinnacle of the American counterintelligence service cited the “pro-Russian Ukrainian parliamentarian” Andriy Derkach, who revealed numerous audio recordings compromising the US.

In July, the US imposed restrictive measures in opposition to a number of Russian residents and 5 Russian firms, explaining the sanctions by the “involvement” of Russians within the armed battle within the LPR and DPR, in addition to interference within the American elections.