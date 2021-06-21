The United States has introduced a new package of sanctions against companies and some citizens of Belarus. This is reported on website US Treasury Department.

Washington added six legal entities and 16 individuals to the sanctions list. In particular, the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB), the country’s internal troops, the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Brest Regional Executive Committee and the Center for Isolation of Offenders at Akrestsin Street in Minsk were subject to restrictions.

Earlier it became known that the European Union also introduced a new, fourth package of individual sanctions against Belarus.

On June 8, US President Joe Biden extended the 2006 sanctions against the Belarusian authorities by one year. The decree notes that the actions of “certain representatives of the Belarusian government and others continue to pose an extraordinary and extreme threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

On May 31, the US Treasury Department announced the restoration of sanctions against the petrochemical complex of Belarus due to the incident with the Ryanair aircraft. They will affect manufacturers of tires, potash fertilizers, paints, as well as the companies “Belarusian Oil Trading House”, “Belneftekhim” and its American subsidiary.

In response, Belarus announced a reduction in the number of diplomats and specialists working in the republic on a temporary basis. In addition, Minsk will complicate visa procedures for American citizens and revoke the decision to work in the country of the US Agency for International Development.