In order to increase its sales in the United States, the Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers-Exporters of the Region of Murcia (Proexport) has participated this week in the New York Produce Show and Conference, one of the most important sector fairs in this country.

Spanish exports of fresh fruits and vegetables to the United States (USA) have grown slightly in the last five years, going from 31,389 tons in 2018 to 33,234 tons in 2022, 6% more. However, the regional share of the total exported by Spain is only 0.27%.

One of the reasons that makes exports to the United States difficult is that the opening of this market to Spanish fruits and vegetables requires, in general terms, the approval by the United States administration of a phytosanitary protocol for each product, something that must be negotiated between the US and Spanish administrations, and which entails a process that usually lasts several years.

After a first approach in the 2022 edition, when Proexport and several of its associated companies participated as visitors, this year the association has had its own exhibitor, subsidized by the Community. The general director of Proexport, Fernando Gómez, indicated that “participating in this fair has allowed us to personally serve wholesalers, importers, retailers and representatives of different supermarkets, among other actors of interest to the sector, as well as to dialogue with American producers.” and exhibitors from other countries. Specifically, we have had the opportunity to contact more than 25 importers, who have shown interest in doing business with Spain and Europe, as long as trade conditions allow it.

Gómez highly valued the meetings held with representatives of the FDA (Food and Drugs Administration), the American Food Safety agency, “who have shown great interest in following up on the different files that are open, related to the marketing of some Spanish products in the United States.

Hard access



In addition to participating in the event, Proexport representatives have had the opportunity to participate in conferences and debates where trends in the American market were analyzed, and have been able to talk with professionals from the sector, as well as visit different supermarkets and stores in the Nueva York, in order to test first-hand the needs and interests of buyers.

However, Proexport is aware of the difficulties in accessing this market, “due, in large part, to the phytosanitary requirements of the US authorities that are used, according to the national employers’ association of the Fepex sector, as barriers to exports and prevent or make the continued maintenance of shipments unfeasible,” according to the association itself. In 2022, the main Spanish products exported to the US were garlic, onion and mandarin.