WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. import prices unexpectedly rose in December after five consecutive monthly declines, driven by higher costs for food and other goods, according to government data released on Friday.

Import prices advanced 0.4% in December, after retreating 0.7% in the previous month, according to the US Department of Labor. Economists polled by Reuters had estimated import prices, which exclude tariffs, would fall by 0.9%.

In the 12 months through December, import prices increased by 3.5%, following a 2.7% rise in November.

(By Lucia Mutikani)