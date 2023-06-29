The Safe Mobility program that the United States recently announced to facilitate migration to this country will not attend cases of Colombians for now. This despite the fact that some of the offices or Migration Centers will have national territory as their headquarters.

This was made clear in a new announcement by the UN Migration and the Office for Refugees of this same organization that together with the United States will manage these offices and created a web page (safemobility.org) to give information and schedule appointments.

According to the portal, Applications to receive assistance from these immigration centers will begin to be received as of this Wednesday, June 28.

The portal clarifies that, in the case of Colombia, only citizens of Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti will have access that demonstrate that they were legally in the country until before June 11.

“Currently, this program is aimed at Cuban, Haitian and Venezuelan people who were legally present in Colombia before June 11, 2023,” says the portal.

(You may be interested: Has the Petro Presidency derailed? This says an analysis by the Bloomberg agency)

The program will help people move safely and legally to the United States.

And he adds that the Safe Mobility program will help people of these nationalities to “relocate safely and legally to the United States. These services are provided free of charge. Not all applicants will qualify for or benefit from the program. We will review your information and eligibility for the program. We will contact you to provide you with information on the legal pathways to go to the United States. Some people could be summoned for an in-person interview in Colombia.”

According to the portal, once the application is reviewed, some people will be authorized to travel directly to the US to process their immigration status, that could arrive through a program that grants 30,000 monthly visas for citizens of these countries, through political asylum or through another program that unifies families that were separated by the US authorities.

(You can read: This is how the US centers will work in Colombia to process immigration cases)

Not all applicants will qualify for or benefit from the program. We will review your information and eligibility for the program.

Curiously, in Guatemala, where these centers have also been established for the processing of migrants, the program does include nationals of that country, as well as Nicaraguans and Salvadorans.

In the case of Costa Rica, They will only serve Venezuelans and Nicaraguans present in the country before June 12. Migrant Colombians who are in one of those two countries will not have access to the program either.

Migrants try to reach the US Photo: EFE/Abraham Pineda-Jacome

It has drawn a lot of attention how limited the program is for now. First, because it requires you to be legally in one of those countries in order to apply. and put a closing date. That is, they will not consider people who arrive after June 11 and 12 in the cases of Colombia and Costa Rica.

(Also: This is the family reunification plan for Colombians announced by the United States)

But also, because it restricts the program to nationals of very few countries and excludes not only Colombians but also people from South America or Africa who pass through the country.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68