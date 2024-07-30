Pentagon official: US conducted an attempt to test launch hypersonic weapons

The United States has attempted a test launch of a hypersonic weapon, RIA Novosti reported, citing an American military official.

The U.S. Army and Navy recently tested a conventional hypersonic system on the space station at the U.S. Space Force’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida… The test marked a major milestone in the development of operational hypersonic technology. American military official

The agency’s interlocutor did not specify whether the launch was successful. He said that the tests provided important data for further developments by the United States in the field of hypersonic weapons.

In mid-July, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said the United States was planning to accelerate its hypersonic missile development and testing programs.

Pentagon Accused of Lack of Transparency in Hypersonic Weapons Development

The Pentagon has been poor at keeping Congress informed about its hypersonic weapons development, with “billions of dollars” already spent on the program, but the total cost of the program unknown, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office.

Years of effort and billions of dollars spent developing the supersonic weapons system have made significant progress, but the Pentagon has yet to field the first working system. U.S. Government Accountability Office report

The auditors noted that the cost of hypersonic weapons is “difficult to quantify” due to limited experience in their development, but they believe that the cost and risk of program schedule disruption can be reduced by following best practices.

The Government Accountability Office stressed that providing comprehensive information would help Congress better understand and monitor the development of hypersonic weapons.

The US has estimated the time frame for the appearance of the first hypersonic weapons in the army

In June, Congress said the U.S. military would have its first hypersonic weapon no earlier than 2025 if successful tests were completed by December 31.

The Government Accountability Office clarified that the US military failed to achieve its goal of deploying its first battery of LRHW (Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon) hypersonic missiles. The report said that problems with the launcher and launch procedure were found during the last two tests in 2023.

Previously, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall explained that the military has some difficulties with additional testing of hypersonic weapons.

We have difficulties with testing capacity and availability of testing sites for additional testing of hypersonic weapons. Frank Kendall US Secretary of the Air Force

He added that the United States had made “significant investments” to develop the infrastructure to conduct such tests.

In March, the U.S. tested an AGM-183 ARRW hypersonic cruise missile, launched from a B-52H strategic bomber at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam. The military called the test a success and noted that the launch provided valuable information aimed at expanding the range of hypersonic weapons programs.

Also in March, it became known that the US military will test the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) in 2024. In October, The Drive reported that the military showed the HACM in a photo for the first time.

In early June, the United States conducted a test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The test took place at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.