As military-diplomatic sources told Izvestia, the analysis of American hypersonic weapons showed that the Pentagon’s stake was on the development of ground and air-based systems with non-strategic range. This will make it possible to quickly create a grouping of such forces and means in the countries of Eastern Europe, in particular in Ukraine, without the need to build a complex and expensive infrastructure.

The danger of the deployment of such weapons in Europe was announced by Vladimir Putin at a large press conference on December 23. He stressed that further NATO advance eastward is unacceptable.

“Are we planting missiles near the borders of the United States? No. It was the United States that came to our house with their missiles, they are already on the threshold of our house, ”the head of state emphasized. – Is this some kind of excessive demand – not to put any more shock systems at our house?

At the expanded collegium of the Ministry of Defense on December 21, the Russian president concretized the fears of the military leadership. He said that promising American hypersonic missiles from Ukrainian territory could reach Moscow in five minutes, and conventional missiles in seven to ten minutes.

“Since the liquidation of the Warsaw Pact and the collapse of the Soviet Union, the strategic situation has changed in a threatening direction for Russia,” ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ordzhonikidze explained to Izvestia. – To date, NATO troops have already entered the borders of the former USSR. All European countries of the Warsaw Pact became members of the North Atlantic Alliance. Now we actually have nowhere to retreat. The flight time of the missiles was decreasing at a catastrophic rate. The NATO grouping is incomparably more numerous than the Russian one. They say that we are threatening someone, but it looks stupid and ridiculous if they have superiority in all types of weapons. “

According to the diplomat, clear, legally fixed agreements could neutralize the threats.

“An agreement is needed on which lines of troops cannot cross, where nuclear weapons are not deployed, and that strategic bombers are not flying near borders. In other words, there are no threatening actions in the air, on land and at sea, ”concluded Sergei Ordzhonikidze.

On December 15, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a draft agreement on security measures for the Russian Federation and NATO member states. It provides for a refusal to join the bloc of Ukraine and other states, as well as a refusal to conduct any military activity on its territory.

