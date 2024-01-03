The warning that thirteen countries, including the US, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, gave to the Yemeni Houthi rebels on Wednesday was the last. This was stated by a US government official to reporters at the White House. The Houthis have been trying to target shipping traffic in the Red Sea bound for Israel since October.
