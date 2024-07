US President Joe Biden during the 75th anniversary NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday (10) | Photo: EFE/EPA/TING SHEN/POOL

The US House Oversight Committee subpoenaed three White House aides on Wednesday (10) to testify about President Joe Biden’s mental health.

The information was released by the website Axios, which had access to the letters sent by the committee chairman, Republican James Comer, to Anthony Bernal, top advisor to First Lady Jill Biden, to deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini and senior advisor Ashley Williams.

Comer asked for a response by next Wednesday (17) and that those summoned give statements behind closed doors later this month.

Since his poor performance in the debate against Republican Donald Trump on the 27th, Biden has been under pressure from campaign donors, media outlets and fellow Democrats to drop out of the presidential race. However, for now, he has said he will remain in the fight for re-election.

In a statement, White House spokesman Ian Sams said the subpoena from the Republican-led House was politically motivated.

“Like everything Congressman Comer has done in the last year [em referência a tentativas do deputado republicano de ouvir assessores de Biden numa investigação sobre posse de documentos confidenciais]these subpoenas are an unfounded political stunt aimed at attracting the attention of the press, and not an attempt at legitimate oversight,” he criticized.