Speaker Johnson Rejects Zelensky’s Invitation to Visit Ukraine Before Elections

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has declined an invitation from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Ukraine due to his busy schedule before the presidential election, according to Politico.

“We would certainly like to. We have a pretty tight schedule because of the elections. So it’s hard to find time to go. But I would certainly like to,” the congressman said.

On July 10, the Speaker of the House of Representatives met with Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

Earlier, Johnson called on members of the administration to dismiss US President Joe Biden. According to the official, this requires invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. It regulates cases when the head of state is incapacitated.