KIEV (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev to convey the message that the U.S. is firmly on Ukraine’s side amid to the fight against “Putin’s diabolical invasion”.

Zelenskiy, accompanied by an armed escort, greeted Pelosi outside his presidential office, dressed in the khaki military uniform he has worn in public appearances since the start of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

“Our delegation traveled to Kiev to deliver an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: the United States stands firmly on Ukraine’s side,” Pelosi said in a statement.

She was joined by several deputies on a congressional-funded trip that took place a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine.

Pelosi said Zelenskiy made it clear that Ukraine needed more security, economic and humanitarian aid “to deal with the devastating human damage done to the Ukrainian people by (President Vladimir) Putin’s diabolical invasion.”

“Our delegation proudly conveyed the message that additional American support is on the way,” she said.

On Friday, Pelosi said he hoped to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, at the request of President Joe Biden, as soon as possible — a substantial increase in US funding to Ukraine more than two months later. what Russia calls a “special military operation” has begun.

(Reporting by Natalie Zinets)

