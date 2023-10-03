The United States House of Representatives approved the motion of no confidence against Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House, with 216 votes in favor and 210 against, who is thus removed from office. It’s the first time in history. Eight Republicans voted to send McCarthy away: Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz (the congressman who presented the motion), Bob Good, Nancy Mace and Matt Rosendale.

North Carolina Republican Congressman Patrick McHenry will be the acting speaker of the House. McHenry’s powers are solely to suspend the proceedings of the House, to adjourn them and to recognize nominations for the role of speaker.

McCarthy is “a creature of the swamp”, “he came to power by collecting the money of special interests and redistributing that money in exchange for favors”, said Gaetz, the Trumpian MP who presented the motion of no confidence against the speaker. “We should elect a better speaker,” he said.