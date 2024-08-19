Republicans in the US House of Representatives have concluded their investigation into President Joe Biden and released a report on Monday (19) accusing the US president of having engaged in “impeachable conduct” for allowing, according to the document, the existence of an influence peddling scheme that involved members of his family.

The 300 page reportproduced by the House Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees, claims that the Biden family allegedly used its proximity to the White House, while Joe Biden was still vice president, to raise more than US$27 million in funds. These funds were allegedly obtained through shell companies located in Ukraine, China, Russia, Romania, and Kazakhstan. According to the report, the funds would have benefited Biden’s son, Hunter, and the Democrat’s brother, James, as well as several other people who had business dealings with them.

The document states that none of these resources would have been obtained “if it were not for Joe Biden’s official position in the United States government”, and suggests that the current president would have been aware of the cases, as well as directly involved in influence peddling activities – using his position to secure financial advantages for his family – with the aim of “sustaining a luxurious lifestyle”.

According to the Republican report, Joe Biden was directly involved in several meetings with business partners of his son, Hunter, which would have facilitated several negotiations for him. Biden would also have been involved in negotiations with Chinese and Russian companies.

The report concludes that, given the pattern of “corrupt” conduct identified, the “constitutional remedy for the President’s flagrant abuse of office is clear: impeachment by the House of Representatives and the Senate.”

Those responsible for the report, which is 300 pages long, are expected to present it to the Republican Party leadership, which will have to decide whether or not to put Biden’s impeachment request to a vote in the US House of Representatives. According to reports, some Republican members in the House are no longer paying much attention to the investigation and it is extremely difficult for the process to move forward in the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats.

President Biden has already denied any direct involvement in foreign affairs and has accused the investigation of being a partisan “witch hunt.”