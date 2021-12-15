Capitol Invasion Investigation Committee Debates Resolution, 14 December. The US House approved the recommendation of criminal charges against Trump’s former chief of staff| Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday night passed a measure recommending criminal contempt charges be brought against Mark Meadows, then chief of staff to former US President Donald Trump, for refusing to testify on the committee investigating the January 6 invasion of the Capitol.

The vote ended in 222-208, with two Republicans voting with Democrats in favor of the measure.

The decision came a day after the release, by US lawmakers, of a series of text messages sent to Meadows during the attack on Capitol Hill. According to these messages, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and three Fox News presenters called on the chief of staff to convince the president to stop the actions of his supporters.

“We need the Oval Office [gabinete de Trump] take care of it,” wrote Trump Jr. “He [o presidente] need to command now. This went too far and got out of hand,” he said, adding, “He needs to condemn this s*** right now.”

In response, the then chief of staff said, “I’m pushing. I agree.”

Laura Ingraham, Fox News presenter, wrote: “The president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. This is hurting us all. He’s destroying his legacy.”

Sean Hannity, host of a prime-time show on Fox News, also wrote to Meadows: “Can he make a statement? Asking people to leave the Capitol.”

Brian Kilmeade, one of the hosts of the Fox & Friends morning show, asked the chief of staff: “Please. Put him on TV. [Está] destroying everything you’ve achieved”.

The text messages are part of the nearly 9,000 documents Meadows delivered to the House committee investigating the January 6 events, before he ended his collaboration.

The House vote came after the investigating committee recommended that Meadows be charged. The matter now goes to the Justice Department, which will decide whether the former chief of staff will be prosecuted.

Meadows’ lawyer said in a statement issued before Tuesday’s vote that his client is still collaborating with the committee in some ways.

Meadows was a House Representative for the state of North Carolina until he left Congress to become a Trump government official in March 2020. He recently released a book on the backstage of the White House during the Trump administration, in which he revealed that the Republican tested positive for Covid-19 days before it was officially revealed.