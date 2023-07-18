The House of Representatives of the United States, with a Republican majority, approved on Friday (14) a budget project for the Pentagon, which vetoes government aid for military personnel to have abortions or undergo gender transition treatments.

The bill, which is going to vote in the Senate, where Democrats are in the majority, has amendments included by Republicans to prevent the Department of Defense from subsidizing travel expenses for abortions and undergoing hormonal treatments or gender transition surgery.

Last year, the Pentagon announced its intention to pay military personnel or military members’ families who want to travel to states where abortion is legal, after the Supreme Court overturned a decision that prevented American states from freely legislating on the subject. Since then, several Republican-ruled states have enacted or reactivated pro-life laws to restrict or prohibit abortion.

Republicans see the vote in the House of Representatives as a victory over an alleged “attempt at indoctrination” within the Pentagon, according to Steve Scalise, one of the party’s leaders in the House of Representatives.

The amendments were met with criticism from Democratic congressmen, who overwhelmingly voted against them.

The bill guarantees a budget of more than US$ 800 billion (R$ 3.83 trillion) to the US Department of Defense.

The agreed funds amount to $45 billion, the amount initially requested by US President Joe Biden to address the effects of inflation and accelerate the implementation of the National Defense Strategy.

Thus, the bill authorizes the use of US$ 12.6 billion (R$ 60.4 billion) to face the impacts of inflation, another US$ 2.8 billion (R$ 18.2 billion) to combat this effect with military construction projects and US$ 2.5 billion (R$ 11.9 billion) in the purchase of fuel.