Resolution citing Kamala Karris received six votes from Democratic lawmakers and is merely symbolic; White House criticized the measure | Photo: EFE/EPA/LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON

The United States House approved a resolution on Thursday (25) condemning President Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic Party candidate for president, for the migration crisis on the border with Mexico.

According to information from the Politico website, the House, with a small Republican majority, approved the measure, which is merely symbolic in nature, with 220 votes in favor and 196 against. Six Democratic representatives voted in favor of the resolution.

The measure had been introduced by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican. “No matter what congressional district you go to, the No. 1 issue facing Americans is Kamala Harris’ open border crisis,” Stefanik said on the floor. “The American people deserve elected officials who understand the gravity of the crisis at the border.”

According to CNN, the White House criticized the nickname “border czarina” given to Kamala by the Republican opposition and argued that the focus of her role as vice president is not border security.

The Joe Biden administration claims that in March 2021, the president appointed Kamala to lead coordination with the governments of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, from where many illegal migrants who arrive in the United States via the border with Mexico come, with the aim of improving living conditions in those countries, and not directly combating illegal migration.