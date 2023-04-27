Republican party proposal determines increase in limit by US$ 1.5 trillion; Biden Says Proposal Is “Non-Negotiable”

The United States House of Representatives approved this Wednesday (April 26, 2023) the proposal to increase the US debt ceiling by US$ 1.5 trillion. The text also proposes to limit the growth of the public budget to 1% in the next decade. Here’s the full of the bill (741 KB, in English).

The text authored by the Republican Party was approved by 217 votes. The opposition party to the government of Joe Biden, president of the United States, occupies the majority of seats in the Lower House. There are 222 Republicans and 213 Democrats.

The proposal for the debt ceiling will still be analyzed by the US Senate. However, it is more difficult to advance. Although Biden’s party, the Democrat, does not have half of the Upper House, it counts for votes the independent seats, 2, and the casting vote of the vice president, the Democrat Kamala Harris. Biden’s vice has the prerogative.

After approval, in conversation with journalists, Republican Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House, said that Biden ignores the US debt crisis and asks the US president to discuss the project.

President Biden—continuing to ignore our nation’s debt crisis is not an option. It is well past time for you to come to the table to negotiate. https://t.co/xBoRMdKYqM — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 26, 2023

BIDEN IS AGAINST

In response to the passing of the bill, a spokeswoman for White HouseKarine Jean-Pierre, said that Biden “will never force middle and working class families to shoulder the burden of tax cuts for the richest”. The statements were given in a statement released this Wednesday (April 26). Here’s the full (29 KB, in English).

“In our history, we have never defaulted on our debts or failed to pay our bills. Republican Congressmen must act immediately and unconditionally to prevent default and to ensure that the full faith and credit of the United States is not placed in jeopardy.”declared the spokeswoman.

Earlier, US President he said that he will not give in to McCarthy’s appeals to negotiate with the government the debt limit. Biden declared that the proposal “not negotiable”.

At the twitter, the US president also spoke about the project. He says that “would cut health coverage for working American families.”

The MAGA House Republicans’ bill would cut health care coverage for hardworking American families. Imagine doing that just to cut Big Pharma and the super-wealthy a break. pic.twitter.com/b4A8sQd3Jn —President Biden (@POTUS) April 26, 2023

On March 9, 2023, Biden presented the budget plan for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in October. To fulfill it, the US president plans to reverse the 2017 tax law, approved by Donald Trump, and increase taxes on people with incomes above US$ 400,000 a year.

The increase in tax rates was also designed to increase the budget for Medicare, the health plan provided by the US government.

Here are the highlights of Joe Biden’s proposal

super rich tax – a minimum of 25% on the income of the richest 0.01% in the US, those with a net worth of more than $100 million

corporate tax – raise the rate from 21% to 28% on the profit of large companies

health resources – tax increase for those earning more than $400,000 a year from 3.8% to 5%. The amount raised would be used to fund Medicare.

defense spending – rise to US$ 842 billion (+ 3.2% compared to the previous period)