Measure avoids historical default; text goes on for Senate analysis and then for presidential sanction

The plenary of the US House of Representatives approved on Wednesday (May 31, 2023) the bill that suspends the country’s debt ceiling to avoid a default.

The vote was 314 to 117, with broad support from Democrats. Opposing Republicans advocated spending cuts and tougher reforms.

Now, the text goes on for Senate analysis and then for President Joe Biden’s enactment. The deadline for the measure to take effect, before the government runs out of money to pay its debts, is Monday (June 5).

“This agreement is good news for the American people and the American economy.”, said Biden after the vote. “I ask the Senate to pass it as soon as possible so I can sign it.”

The legislation suspends until January 1, 2025 the federal government’s debt limit, which is currently at US$ 31.4 trillion. At the same time, it limits spending over the next 2 years and accelerates measures to raise funds, such as the recovery of unused covid funds and the licensing of some energy projects.