Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said votes from illegal immigrants could “change every race” in the US | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

The US House, with a small Republican majority, approved a bill on Wednesday (10) that establishes the requirement to prove American citizenship for people who register to vote in elections in the country.

Although non-Americans are already prohibited from voting in federal elections in the United States, the opposition to Democratic President Joe Biden presented the proposal because, according to the Speaker of the House, Republican Mike Johnson, the presidential election on November 5 will be the “defining moment of a generation”.

“If just a small percentage, a fraction of a fraction of all the illegal immigrants that Joe Biden brought here to vote, if they voted, it wouldn’t just change one race. It could potentially change all of our races,” Johnson said, according to the Associated Press.

However, according to information from the United States press, it is expected that the project will not pass in the Senate, which has a small Democratic majority.

Biden’s supporters and the White House argue that there are already mechanisms in place to enforce the previous law that prevents non-US citizens from voting and that the requirement for certain documents provided for in the bill approved yesterday in the House could prevent Americans who do not have them from participating in the elections.